McCarthy Engineering Associates Inc. Hires Civil Engineer Peter Benjamin Riepnieks

READING, Pa. — McCarthy Engineering Associates Inc. hired Peter Benjamin Riepnieks, E.I.T., as a civil engineer.

Riepnieks will assist with the design of erosion and sedimentation control plans, flood plain analysis, storm water management, best management practices, site layout, utility design, and grading.

Riepnieks has more than 12 years of civil engineering experience in various fields, including fiber optic designs, utility relocations and small cell distributed antenna systems installations, developing rehabilitation/retrofit plans for structures, bridge and highway design, and inspection. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in civil and environmental engineering.

McCarthy Engineering Associates Inc. also hired Thomas Wolf as junior mechanical engineer. Wolf will assist with planning, conducting, and evaluating approaches to meet project objectives in a timely and cost-effective fashion.

Wolf holds a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in electrical mechanical engineering technology. For more information, visit https://www.mccarthy-engineering.com.