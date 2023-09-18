ATLANTA (September 14, 2023) – Registration is now open for the 2024 ASHRAE Winter Conference, to be held from January 20-24, 2024, in Chicago. The conference will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about the latest technology in the built environment, as well as network with other professionals in the industry.

In addition to the conference, registration also includes entry to the co-sponsored AHR Expo, which will be held from January 22-24, 2024, at McCormick Place. The AHR Expo is the world's largest HVAC&R marketplace, featuring over 2,000 exhibitors and attracting more than 60,000 attendees from around the world.

"We are thrilled to host the 2024 ASHRAE Winter Conference and AHR Expo in Chicago," said 2023-24 ASHRAE President Ginger Scoggins, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE. "Chicago, with its rich history and vibrant communities, is the ideal location for these cornerstone events to the built environment industry. The Winter Conference and Expo provide a great opportunity for experts, innovators and professionals from around the world to explore new concepts and trends, exchange knowledge and continue our mission of shaping a sustainable future for all.”

The ASHRAE Winter Conference technical program will feature over 80 technical sessions. Tracks include:

HVAC&R Systems and Equipment

Refrigerants and Refrigeration

Decarbonization and Climate Change

Hydronic Systems

Ventilation, Indoor Air Quality, and Air Distribution Systems

Comfort, Indoor Environmental Quality and Energy Efficiency

HVACR Controls

Labs, Clean Spaces, and Mission Critical Facilities

Tall Building Design

Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn professional development hours (PDHs) and continuing education units (CEUs) for attending technical sessions. The full technical program will be available later this this year.

In addition to offering a number of social events, recognitions and networking opportunities, ASHRAE will conduct business, committee and technical meetings leading up to and during the conference.

President Scoggins will provide an update on the 2023-24 Society theme, “Challenge Accepted: Tackling the Climate Crisis.”

The cost to attend the conference in-person is $755 for ASHRAE members ($1,010 for non-members, which includes an ASHRAE membership for one year). Early bird discounts are available for registrations completed prior to November 26. Company packages are available. Please check the conference webpage for additional pricing.

All registered attendees, both in-person and virtual, will have access to the virtual conference platform during the conference and 12 months post-conference.

To register, or for more information about the 2024 ASHRAE Winter Conference and to register, visit ashrae.org/2024winter.

About ASHRAE

Founded in 1894, ASHRAE is a global professional society committed to serve humanity by advancing the arts and sciences of heating ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and their allied fields.

As an industry leader in research, standards writing, publishing, certification and continuing education, ASHRAE and its members are dedicated to promoting a healthy and sustainable built environment for all, through strategic partnerships with organizations in the HVAC&R community and across related industries.

The Society is showcasing integrated building solutions and sustainability in action through the opening of the ASHRAE Global Headquarters building in metro-Atlanta, Georgia.