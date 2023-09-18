The National Institute of Building Sciences Building Enclosure Technology and Environment Council (BETEC) has opened the call for abstracts for the Building Science and Technology (BEST6) conference March 18–20, 2024, in Austin, Texas.

The BEST6 theme is “The Next Generation of Building Technology.” The meeting will place at the Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol.

NIBS seeks presentation abstracts (up to 300 words) in the following focus areas: the impact of climate change on building enclosures, new techniques in building design and construction, durability, and sustainability.

All topics in the field of building enclosure science and technology will be considered. Examples of suggested abstract topics include (but are not limited to):

Building energy dynamics: Integration of structure, enclosure, mechanical and interior systems; passive and active/passive house; moisture and durability; hydrothermal modeling

Retrofits: Residential, commercial, historic buildings

Climate change and enclosure interactions: Embodied carbon considerations for building envelope materials; educational trends in education related to building science; carbon trade/exchange

Technology innovations: Prefabrication and offsite construction, 3D printing; incorporation of technology innovations; novel materials and systems

Managing building air leakage: Testing and building enclosure commissioning

Legal and investment implications of practice: Multi-hazards and resilience

Abstract submissions are due November 6, 2023. Submit your abstract.

Conference registration for BEST6 will open October 2023. Learn more about BETEC.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues in the built environment. NIBS is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization. It was established by Congress in 1974. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on Twitter and Facebook.