BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Manufacturer NSK Ltd. was named the Supplier of the Year by Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of parts and supplies for industrial use, including bearings, power transmission products, automation components, hoses, and gaskets.

The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through supplying quality products and services and that have earned the highest score in Motion’s supplier rating system, a press release from Motion Industries Inc. said.

The award presentation took place July 18 at NSK’s manufacturing facilities in Franklin, Tenn.

“NSK consistently seeks opportunities to increase their alignment with Motion’s strategies,” said Joe Limbaugh, Motion’s executive vice president and COO. “We appreciate NSK’s forward thinking and their efforts to ensure Motion’s success in its growth plan.”

“It’s an honor to accept this award on behalf of everyone at NSK, from the U.S. team members to our factories around the world who support our local activities,” said Tarek Bugaighis, senior vice president of the industrial business unit at NSK Americas Inc. “The collaboration between our companies to serve the industrial market has been tremendous not only last year, but in the years prior as well, culminating with this year’s Supplier of the Year award. Thank you to Motion and to everyone from both companies that work so hard to deliver exceptional value to the industrial market. It has been a pleasure to work with Motion, and I look forward to all we can accomplish together in the years ahead.”