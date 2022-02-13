Engineered Systems' Commercial Comfort Products of the Year Awards contest (CCP) was established to honor excellence in HVACR product design. The prestigious awards program showcases the most innovative products across eight categories: Commercial Controls/BAS/BIM, Cooling Towers/Chillers, Heating/Boilers, IAQ & Ventilation, Motors/Drives, Pumps/Flow Controls, Rooftop Units, and VRV/VRF.
Consumer features on many products are easily recognized and glamorized, but what about the time, effort, and expense that goes into creating a product that is actually preferred by those in the field? Engineered Systems’ editors are proud to disseminate these awards on inventive products that are designed with HVAC engineers in mind.
IMPORTANT DATES
Early Bird Deadline: April 20, 2022
Final Deadline: May 11, 2022
Judging: May-June 2022
Winners Announced: Aug. 2022
Editorial Coverage: Aug. 4, 2022
Is your product the best in the market?
For questions Email Herb Woerpel, at woerpelh@bnpmedia.com or call 248-786-1583.