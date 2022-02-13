Engineered Systems' Commercial Comfort Products of the Year Awards contest (CCP) was established to honor excellence in HVACR product design. The prestigious awards program showcases the most innovative products across eight categories: Commercial Controls/BAS/BIM, Cooling Towers/Chillers, Heating/Boilers, IAQ & Ventilation, Motors/Drives, Pumps/Flow Controls, Rooftop Units, and VRV/VRF.

Consumer features on many products are easily recognized and glamorized, but what about the time, effort, and expense that goes into creating a product that is actually preferred by those in the field? Engineered Systems’ editors are proud to disseminate these awards on inventive products that are designed with HVAC engineers in mind.

IMPORTANT DATES

Early Bird Deadline: April 20, 2022

Final Deadline: May 11, 2022

Judging: May-June 2022

Winners Announced: Aug. 2022

Editorial Coverage: Aug. 4, 2022

Is your product the best in the market?

Enter it in our Contest

View Last Year's Winners

For questions Email Herb Woerpel, at woerpelh@bnpmedia.com or call 248-786-1583.