Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, a leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, has renewed and expanded its strategic alliance with Building Talent Foundation for another three years. Building Talent Foundation is a national nonprofit organization focused on connecting young people and people from underrepresented groups to skilled trades training and career opportunities. The collaboration aims to stimulate the growth of the residential construction industry workforce in the United States.

Building Talent Foundation’s mission is to advance the education, training and career progression of young people and people from underrepresented groups, helping them develop into skilled technical workers and business owners in residential construction. Building Talent Foundation collaborates with Simpson Strong-Tie and other residential construction champions with the objective of bringing 100,000 new skilled trade workers into construction by 2030.

Simpson Strong-Tie has been one of Building Talent Foundation’s cross-sectoral coalition of employers and educators as an Innovation Partner from 2021 through 2023. As part of its renewed commitment, Simpson Strong-Tie increased its donation to the foundation to $900,000 over the next three years, becoming a Building Talent Foundation Impact Partner.

“We’re excited about expanding our partnership with Building Talent Foundation to help people find education, training and employment opportunities as they begin their careers in the trades,” said Simpson Strong-Tie President and CEO Mike Olosky. “As part of our ongoing commitment to our customers and our industry, we’re dedicated to supporting the next generation of skilled trades talent.”

“We are deeply grateful to Simpson Strong-Tie for their continuous support,” noted Branka Minic, chief executive officer of Building Talent Foundation. “Together we are successfully engaging young people and career changers by co-hosting hands-on events that promote the trades through immersive demonstrations, career coaching, panel discussions and hiring events, directly connecting young people to this dynamic industry. We will bring this type of deep engagement to all major markets throughout the US where Simpson Strong-Tie operates.”

About Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Simpson Strong-Tie is the world leader in structural solutions — products and technology that help people design and build safer, stronger homes, buildings, and communities. As a pioneer in the building industry, we have an unmatched passion for problem solving through skillful engineering and thoughtful innovation. Our structural systems research and rigorous testing enable us to design code-listed, value-engineered solutions for a multitude of applications in wood, steel, and concrete structures. Our dedication to pursuing ever-better construction products and technology and to surrounding our customers with exceptional service and support has been core to our mission since 1956.

About Building Talent Foundation

Building Talent Foundation (BTF) is a national nonprofit organization founded by the Leading Builders of America, with a purpose to address the acute and persistent talent shortage across residential construction. Building Talent Foundation's mission is to advance the education, training, and career progression of young people and people from underrepresented groups, helping them develop into skilled technical workers and business owners in residential construction.