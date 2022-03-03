ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) Foundation and the Terracon Foundation announce a partnership between the organizations to support STEM education for girls through a $25,000 National Partner Grant from the Terracon Foundation. The grant will support CSIFT STEM Camp for Girls, which provides hands-on learning experiences designed to educate girls from diverse backgrounds about STEM careers in the AEC and built industry.

“We are honored to provide a national partner grant to the CSI Foundation to support engaging of young girls in STEM while they are considering future careers,” said Scott Kolodziej, P.G., chair of the Terracon Foundation and environmental manager in the Dallas office. “Terracon’s continued efforts to encourage under-represented individuals in STEM is a great fit with the mission of the CSI Foundation.”

The Terracon Foundation encourages employees to submit grant requests each year for organizations focused on education and the built and natural environment. To date, the Terracon Foundation has granted more than $3.5 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees, and disaster relief efforts.

“The CSI Foundation is grateful to receive such a generous grant from the Terracon Foundation. The funds will help us continue with our mission in developing new programs and resources to inspire the next generation of female architects, engineers, and construction professionals,” said Ronald Geren, CDT, CCS, CCCA, CSC FCSI, CSI Foundation lifetime member. For more information, visit

.