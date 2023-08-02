Design firm Ware Malcomb announced Jason Golub, AIA, has been named regional director in the firm’s Oak Brook, Illinois, office. In this role, Golub is responsible for the overall leadership and continued growth of the office.

“Jason has worked on numerous high-profile projects and national rollout programs with some of the world's leading companies,” said Cameron Trefry, Ware Malcomb’s regional vice president. “We are pleased to welcome him to our Oak Brook leadership team and look forward to his contributions toward our continued growth and diversification.”

A licensed architect, Golub brings more than 20 years of professional experience and leadership in the architectural industry to Ware Malcomb. He previously held leadership roles at multiple design firms, and throughout his career has worked with Fortune 500 clients on projects across the country. His project experience includes office, retail, mixed-use, hospitality, multifamily and historic preservation.

Golub graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. He is an active member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Chicago, serves on its board of directors, and is a past co-chair for the organization’s practice management committee. He has emphasized dedication to his profession through volunteer work, including involvement in AIA’s Architects in Schools program, as well as teaching in local junior high and high schools.