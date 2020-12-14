EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada — Global design firm, Stantec, announced it has hired Anas Kassem, P.E., to serve as its regional managing director for the Middle East region. In this role, he will oversee all operations in the region, focusing on growing Stantec’s business and delivering high-quality projects.

Kassem brings more than 30 years of experience to Stantec. For the past 20 years, he has lived and worked in several countries in the region, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. During this time, he has held geographic leadership, sector, project, and program management roles.

Alongside strategic leadership functions, Kassem has also been actively involved in the delivery of large projects within the region. These projects include the Riyadh Metro Program and Qatar’s Ashghal Expressway and Local Roads and Drainage Program. He has extensive hands-on experience in establishing effective PMO organizations, including the Makkah Public Transport PMO and the Qatar Rail PMO.

Kassem brings a breadth of global industry knowledge from his work on infrastructure projects in the U.S. and Middle East. He is well-versed in procurement, design, tendering construction management and maintenance, and stakeholder management.

“Anas’s knowledge of the region along with his passion for building high performing teams will ensure that we bring the best of Stantec’s global and local expertise to our clients and communities in the Middle East Region,” said Cath Schefer, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Stantec’s global operations.

Kassem earned his master’s degree in civil engineering from Rutgers University and bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology. He is an active member of the Structural Engineering Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers. For more information, visit www.stantech.com.