Facilities Resource Group LLC recently unveiled the TTS Synergy Series to help engineers, contractors and commercial facility owner-managers streamline and accelerate the process of changing out a centralized water heating system.

The tankless rack solution features a turndown ratio of 66:1 that will provide more than 1,600 gallons of hot water per hour. TTS systems are pre-engineered and prefabricated to install quickly and without complications, minimizing costly downtime for commercial operators.

The standard package consists of an aluminum frame rack holding from two to six Noritz NCC199CDV commercial condensing water heaters with maximum inputs of 199,900 Btu/hour and maximum flow rates of 11.1 gallons per minute. Also included are the system controller, water and gas manifolds, expansion tank, breaker box with circuit breakers, digital pump controller with timer, surge protector, building recirculation pump and isolation valves — all pre-installed and pre-piped to the attached water heaters.

The TTS is designed to be common vented, further reducing job site materials and wall and roof penetrations, as well as the labor needed to complete the combustion-air and exhaust systems.

The total tankless solution features One Point of Connection.

“The single connection point for power at the TTS breaker box is, all by itself, a huge labor-saver for the installing contractor,” said FRG vice president Benjamin Wirick.

The TTS offers a wheel kit option with commercial-grade casters to facilitate moving the rack from shipping crate to its final location. Measuring 80 inches high and 31.5 inches wide, regardless of the number of tankless units incorporated, the compact TTS rack will pass through a standard, mechanical-room doorway. Whether two, four or six heaters are combined, the multiple tankless units are positioned within the aluminum frame to conserve space while maintaining all the necessary clearances for service.

The TTS is available in 10 different configurations: from two to six tankless water heaters with and without a 120 Gallon storage tank. The latter is for commercial applications involving large spikes in demand, usually for short durations, that are best met through storage, rather than directly from a multi-unit tankless setup. Check valves are included, fully installed, to eliminate any chance of backflow contamination.

As with the other pre-installed components, completing the storage-tank installation involves a single connection to an ECM system pump, which moves heated water from the tankless heaters to the tank. With the ECM technology, gas flow through the burner is continuously modulated to match actual demand, rather than running all-out all the time. Besides maximizing efficiency and storage-tank recovery, combining tankless with storage also helps extend component life cycles.

“The system is designed to deliver the benefits of both tankless technology and hot-water storage,” Wirick said.