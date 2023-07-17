Greenheck’s XG-TH-500 series air terminal units (ATU) are zone-level air distribution devices that regulate airflow for maximum occupant comfort in variable or constant volume applications. The single-duct XG-TH-500 features a galvanized steel casing mechanically sealed for low leakage construction along with a round inlet damper, an inlet flow sensor, and a rectangular outlet.

Cooling only, hot water coil, and electric heat configurations can be specified. AHRI certified, the XG-TH-500 is available in ten sizes with capacities ranging from 80 to 7,270 cfm with a full range of options and accessories including attenuators, liners, heating coils, and access doors. Pneumatic, electric, analog or direct digital controls are also available.

Greenheck’s air terminal unit line also includes dual duct, fan-powered and retrofit models.