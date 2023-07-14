Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) announced a realignment in the company’s leadership team. The company promotes Andy Kelso to chief operating officer, welcomes Shane Lawrence as chief financial officer, appoints David Archer as vice president of commercial business and promotes Brinnon Williams to vice president of residential business.

As chief operating officer, Kelso is the company’s lead sponsor for key initiatives driving employee retention and engagement. In this role, he works closely with METUS leadership to keep up with the company’s tremendous growth. With over 25 years of finance experience, Kelso joined METUS in May 2018 as chief financial officer.

Stepping into Kelso’s previous role as chief financial officer is Shane Lawrence. He is a long-term Trane Technologies employee who has spent the last 20 years in global financial leadership positions, most recently as director of investor relations. In his new position, Lawrence provides financial guidance and support to the METUS leadership team, plays a strategic role in the company’s overall management, and is responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial activities.

Archer, a licensed professional engineer, joins the METUS leadership team bringing three decades of industry experience. In his role, Archer is responsible for managing all aspects of the organization's commercial business. Most recently, Archer served as vice president of sales for a US-based IAQ company that provides air conditioning and other air quality technologies for commercial and industrial buildings. There, he was responsible for regional and international sales while maintaining extensive and diverse industry relationships. Archer also served as a managing application consultant for a large heating and air distributor in the Southeastern United States for over 15 years.

In his new role, Williams is responsible for managing all aspects of the organization’s residential business and leading efforts to develop and improve operations. Williams joined Mitsubishi Electric in 2011 as a regional manager in the Southern Business Unit. In 2016, he transferred to product management, where he led the team in product strategy and worked closely with Mitsubishi Electric factories on product development. After the formation of METUS, Williams became the leader of residential channel development.

“We’re excited about these leadership and organizational changes,” said METUS CEO Mark Kuntz. “Brinnon, David, Andy and Shane each have extensive knowledge in their areas of expertise and will be a tremendous asset to our teams and the future growth and success of our business.”