Energy Recovery Inc. announced the appointment of refrigeration executive David Moon and water solutions leader Colin Sabol to its board of directors.

Moon has led and advised commercial heating and cooling companies around the world. Most recently, he served as President of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, a division of Carrier Global Corp. In this role, Mr. Moon improved Carrier’s technological capabilities and built relationships with top food, pharmaceutical, and logistics customers. Prior to Carrier, Moon was an independent advisor at Ares Management, focusing on acquisitions in the HVACR and building products markets. Before his time at Ares, he served for nearly 20 years in multiple executive roles at Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration, a division of Lennox International Inc., and began his career at Tenneco Inc. and AlliedSignal Inc.

Moon previously served as a board member for CoolSys. He holds an MBA and a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Texas A&M University.

“I am thrilled to be part of this visionary team that is ushering in the next generation of climate-friendly solutions in commercial refrigeration,” Moon said. “This is an exciting time for Energy Recovery as its technologies enable customers to choose more sustainable refrigeration systems and do so in a way that future-proofs their operations and reduces cost. I look forward to playing a role in our continued progress.”

Sabol was president of measurement and control solutions at water technology provider Xylem Inc. from 2017-2022. He previously led Xylem businesses including analytical instrumentation, water treatment, and dewatering pump rentals. His board experience includes nearly a decade with Faradyne Motors, a joint venture between Xylem and Pentair, and as board chair of Xylem Watermark, Xylem’s corporate social responsibility program focused on addressing natural disasters, clean water access, and community resilience.

Sabol holds a bachelor of science in materials engineering from Alfred University and completed MBA studies in business and finance at Ohio State University and Union College.

“Energy Recovery’s 30-year legacy in desalination has built an incredible foundation for its impressive wastewater treatment capabilities, and I am delighted to help further the company’s industry leadership in this and other markets,” Sabol said. “It is a pleasure to join this distinguished group of directors and I look forward to contributing to Energy Recovery’s mission to develop more efficient, sustainable, and customer-oriented solutions to the world's most critical industries. This goal has been a passion of mine throughout my career, and I could not imagine a better place to further this shared vision.”