Thomas Kurfess, Ph.D., P.E., has begun his term as the 142nd president of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Kurfess is an ASME Fellow and has served as a member of the Board of Governors since 2019.

Kurfess is the chief manufacturing officer of the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the executive director of the Georgia Tech Manufacturing Institute. He is the HUSCO/Ramirez Distinguished Chair in Fluid Power and Motion Control and professor of mechanical engineering at Georgia Tech. He also serves as the chief technology officer at the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences.

Kurfess has been an active member of ASME for more than 30 years, holding a variety of volunteer positions, including member at large for the ASME Council on Standards and Certification and the ASME Committee on Government Relations, and chair of the ASME Manufacturing Public Policy Task Force. He is the recipient of several ASME awards including the Pi Tau Sigma Award, the Blackall Machine Tool and Gage Award, and the Gustus L. Larson Award.

Kurfess earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His research focuses on the design and development of advanced manufacturing systems targeting secure digital manufacturing, additive and subtractive processes, and large-scale production enterprises. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Engineering and is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME). He was president of SME in 2018.

In addition, the ASME Board of Governors voted and appointed Andrew S. Bicos, Ph.D., to an open position for the fiscal year 2024. He is an independent consultant, recently retired from The Boeing Company after more than 30 years in executive management in the research and development organization. He has been an ASME member since college and actively involved with the Society for more than 25 years, starting on the adaptive structures and material systems technical committee.

Bicos is a member of the California State University at Los Angeles President’s Council. He has served on the board of directors of the National Center for Manufacturing Science and on the National Research Council Committee on Space-Based Additive Manufacturing. He earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from University of California, Los Angeles, and master of science and doctoral degrees in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University.