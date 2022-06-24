WASHINGTON — Tom Costabile, executive director/CEO of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), issued the following statement following President Joe Biden’s nomination of Dr. Arati Prabhakar as the new director of the White House office of science and technology policy (OSTP) and presidential science advisor.

“ASME welcomes President Biden’s selection of Dr. Arati Prabhakar as the new director of the White House OSTP. Dr. Prabhakar has a long and exemplary track record of leading federal technology policy agencies and engaging with the engineering community to advance U.S technological competitiveness. Her background in semiconductors and advanced manufacturing will ensure engineering perspectives are presented at the cabinet level as we work to solve key technology challenges in energy, climate, health, supply chains, and national security. ASME urges the U.S. Senate to confirm her nomination, and we look forward to engaging with her and the rest of the Biden administration on critically important science and engineering challenges.”

