EMCOR Group Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ECM Holding Group Inc., a national energy-efficiency specialty services firm. Terms of the all-cash transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, ECM has specific business units dedicated to offering a variety of HVAC, lighting, water, weatherization, and airflow management solutions. The firm has 2023 estimated revenues of $60 million.

“ECM further strengthens EMCOR’s position in energy efficiency specialty services and expands our nationwide bundled energy conservation and sustainability solutions portfolio,” said EMCOR Building Services CEO Mike Bordes. “Furthermore, ECM’s ability to identify, validate, and self-implement multiple energy conservation measures offers a streamlined and replicable approach for our customers to achieve their sustainability goals.”

Bordes made special note of the ECM management team’s deep relationships with some of the nation’s largest commercial and industrial energy savings companies.

“Joining a proven industry leader in EMCOR that shares our commitment to operational excellence, customer loyalty and employee safety is a great opportunity for everyone at ECM,” stated Erik Larson, CEO of ECM. “EMCOR is a natural home for ECM, and we look forward to delivering sustainable growth and exceptional customer value as part of EMCOR.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.