UL Solutions announced that three Ronald McDonald Houses in Kansas City, Missouri, achieved the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air. The announcement follows UL Solutions' commitment to a multi-faceted partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in 2022 as the organization's first-ever partner solely dedicated to supporting the charity's global sustainability efforts.

In recognition of this achievement, Sean McCrady, vice president and general manager of enterprise sustainability at UL Solutions, presented a plaque displaying the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark to Tami Greenberg, CEO of RMHC of Kansas City, during an event on June 26 at Ronald McDonald House – Longfellow House.

"Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City have shown their commitment to creating and maintaining an indoor environment that supports occupant health, well-being and comfort," McCrady said. "By leveraging our scientific expertise and offering volunteer opportunities to UL Solutions employees through our multi-faceted collaboration with RMHC, UL Solutions is proud to help RMHC support the health and well-being of the children and families they serve each year."

UL Solutions' marketing claim verification service is an objective, science-based assessment that confirms the accuracy of marketing claims. This independent assessment process scrutinizes the validity of specific advertising or promotional statements.

To achieve the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air, spaces undergo a desktop audit and on-site visits that include visual inspections and performance testing to evaluate a range of building conditions. The program includes an annual comprehensive assessment coupled with surveillance at the mid-year point.

UL Solutions conducted a pro bono building assessment to evaluate the conditions and IAQ of the three Ronald McDonald Houses. Verified Healthy Building for Indoor Air evaluates IAQ as well as policies and plans for the continual advancement of IAQ. UL Solutions teams inspect HVAC systems to verify that preventative maintenance is performed regularly while focusing on ventilation, filtration and hygiene to help verify continuous IAQ.

"The partnership between RMHC and UL Solutions supports the missions of both organizations by working to provide healthier indoor environments for children and their families," Greenberg said. "RMHC of Kansas City is proud to announce this achievement, which highlights our continued efforts to support the well-being and comfort of those we serve."