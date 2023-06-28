Henderson Companies, the employee-owned parent company of Henderson Engineers and Henderson Building Solutions, has relocated its office in suburban Nashville. The firm’s new home caters to 17 employees in the 10-county Nashville region with intention for growth.

Founded in 1970 in Kansas City, Missouri, Henderson is known for developments like the $1.5 billion New Terminal at Kansas City International Airportand SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. The firm has worked with clients in Tennessee since 1992 and opened its first local office four years ago. Some of its notable recent projects in the Nashville area include Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics, Gibson Garage, Grand Hyatt Nashville, and the upcoming Nashville Marriott.

“We’ve enjoyed a long history of strong relationships in Tennessee, and we were honored to be embraced by the business community when we first decided to plant our roots in the Nashville area in 2019,” said CEO Kevin Lewis. “Our new office is a testament to our continued commitment to clients throughout the Southeast and to providing a vibrant working environment for our employee-owners.”

Russ Carter, health sector inpatient practice director at Henderson Engineers, will continue to serve as the Nashville regional office leader, overseeing local operations together with the Henderson Companies home office.