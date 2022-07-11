LENEXA, Kan. — Henderson Cos. is proud to announce the promotion of Jason Wollum to chief sector officer (CSO) for Henderson Engineers and Henderson Building Solutions. An architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry veteran who has been with Henderson for more than 24 years, Wollum is charged with overseeing the execution of the company’s strategic initiatives within its key market sectors including:

• Business Sector: Practice expertise: Core & shell, mission critical, mixed use, warehouse, workplace.

• Community Sector: Practice expertise: Civic, culture, higher ed, k-12, recreation, science and technology.

• Health Sector: Practice expertise: Behavioral health, infrastructure, hospital, medtail, medical office buildings, senior living.

• Retail Sector: Practice expertise: Automotive, general merchandise, grocery, luxury, restaurant, specialty.

• Venue Sector: Practice expertise: Aviation, convention center, entertainment, fitness, sports.

“I’ve had the pleasure of closely collaborating with Jason Wollum throughout my 17 years at Henderson, and his vast industry experience and business acumen are a perfect fit for this role,” said Kevin Lewis, Henderson’s CEO and president. “Jason has a deep understanding of our firm and the markets we serve as well as a talent for providing first-class client experience. His expertise will be invaluable as CSO and I’m looking forward to his continued contributions and leadership.”

Wollum previously served as Henderson’s retail sector executive, overseeing strategy, operations, and business development for the firm’s largest market sector. He will be succeeded in that role by Jason Zoeller, a 20-year company veteran who most recently served as Henderson’s specialty retail practice director.

“This latest step in my Henderson journey is exciting, and I can’t wait to continue making a difference for our clients, partners, and employees,” said Wollum. “Innovation and exceptional client experience have shaped our company into what it is today, and I’m eager to help push that forward into the future. Major congratulations to Jason Zoeller, who I’m honored to pass the retail sector baton to.”

Wollum holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Kansas State University. He is a licensed professional engineer in 33 states and Puerto Rico as well as in eight Canadian provinces. In addition to serving as chair for the Chairman’s Circle at the American Cancer Society’s Kansas City chapter, he is on the board of directors for the Henderson Foundation, Henderson’s nonprofit arm. For more information, visit www.hendersonengineers.com.