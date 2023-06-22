Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., an infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, has expanded its footprint with the opening of a new hub office in Denver. The new hub will serve as the growth and service provider for the Rocky Mountain region.

“Denver’s long-range plan for the region includes complete neighborhoods and complete transportation networks; a measured, common-sense approach to new growth; and land-use decisions through the lens of social equity,” said Atlas chief operating officer Ken Burns. “This aligns with Atlas overarching goals to build sustainable and resilient communities and to offer bold, smart, innovative solutions and by staying flexible and close to our clients in economically vibrant regions like the Rocky Mountain area.”

All four of our service lines — testing, inspection and certification; program management/construction management and quality management; engineering and design; and environmental solutions — will be provided from this location.

Atlas currently has seven offices in the Rocky Mountain region. The Denver location will serve as the main hub. The expansion is part of Atlas’ focus on high-growth areas with the most significant opportunities for infrastructure and environmental projects.