With the recent Canadian wildfires creating smoke that has blanketed significant portions of the United States, Modine is offering free needlepoint bipolar ionization to schools for a limited time. The offer is available with any scheduled service performed by a dedicated Airedale by Modine field technician in select regions affected by the current wildfire.

Modine partnered with Global Plasma Solutions to bring their needlepoint bipolar ionization technology to Modine products with a retrofit kit.

"The recent wildfires have created dangerous air quality situations for communities across the east coast," said Kimberly Raduenz, manager of strategic marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "According to a report by Reuters, this situation marked the worst outbreak of wildfire smoke to blanket the Northeastern U.S. in more than 20 years. In some areas, the air quality index was well above 400, which is considered hazardous."

Modine also recommends best practices to K-12 schools to provide students with healthy air to breathe and combat air pollution, including upgrading filters and improving ventilation rates.