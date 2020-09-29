ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The results of a survey of Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) International members to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses and to gauge their outlook for recovery are now available.

The survey, conducted by AMCA between June 24 and July 3, received responses from 107 individuals in 19 countries. Among the findings:

• About 70% of the respondents indicated the pandemic’s impact on their sales had been 25 percent or less.

• The general outlook of the respondents with regard to recovery from the pandemic is positive, with more than half estimating the impact on their sales will be 10% or less in six months.

• On a scale of 0-10, rating the impact of the pandemic on various aspects of respondents’ businesses, the average rating was less than 5, indicating moderate to minimal impact, for all categories.

• The greatest challenges posed by the pandemic are loss of business opportunities, maintaining employee health and safety and building and maintaining customer relationships.

A report of the findings is available on the COVID-19 resources page on AMCA’s website at www.amca.org/COVID-19.