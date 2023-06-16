Watts ligature-resistant floor drains and waterline shower channels all have strainers that are compliant with ligature-resistant requirements, particularly in mental health facilities.

Watts FD-1100-A-LR and FD-1100-M-LR ligature-resistant floor drains — constructed with a durable epoxy coated cast iron drain body (or cast stainless-steel upon request) and anchor flange — are now offering fabricated stainless-steel ligature-resis­tant strainers with vandal-proof screws. These strainers can also easily be retrofitted to existing Watts FD-Series drains. Ligature-resistant strainers are available as round or square in 5, 6, and 8 inch sizes.

Watts WSC-300-LR waterline shower channels have a ligature-resistant drain body and grate. Constructed of AISI Type 304 stainless steel and available in a range of lengths — 12, 24, 30, 36, 42, 48 and 60 inches. Center outlets are standard with end outlets also available.