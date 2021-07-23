CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), every 24 seconds, a fire department responds to a fire in the U.S. In the home, the kitchen is the No. 1 place where these fires originate. A traditional wastebasket in the home or office can be a potentially dangerous fire hazard as a volatile mix of combustible or improperly discarded materials can start a fire.

In an effort to combat this problem, Mar-Bal Inc., an ISO 9001:2015-registered company, developed Waste-Safe™ fire-resistant wastebaskets. Made in the USA at its state-of-the-art 110,700-square-foot facility in Painesville, Ohio, the fire-resistant wastebaskets are made from thermoset composites with fiberglass reinforcement and are available in a range of colors and sizes.

The UL®-classified and CSFM (California State Fire Marshal)-listed line will contain a fire without burning, melting, or collapsing. When implemented, the wastebaskets improve an organization’s overall fire safety plans and leads to an overall improved risk management plan. Designed for safety and efficiency, Waste-Safe wastebaskets will not burn or contribute to a fire, are low smoke and non-toxic, and feature seamless construction.

Additionally, typical round metal trash receptacles can dent easily and will rust–often leaving a metal stain on the floor. Mar-Bal wastebaskets can also help reduce these preventative maintenance costs, are easy to clean, and are corrosion and rust proof–so they’re guaranteed to last. For more information, visit www.mar-bal.com.