Mayes Testing Engineers Inc., a provider of construction quality assurance services in the Pacific Northwest, announced its full transition to Terracon. The Mayes team provides special inspections, materials testing, condition surveys, and other materials consulting for owners, developers, architects, contractors, and structural engineers.

“We have enjoyed being a part of Terracon over the last seven years and offering our clients’ expanded capabilities throughout Seattle and the Puget Sound region and are now ready to continue as Terracon,” said Kevin Graham, principal and office manager of Terracon’s Materials office in Lynnwood, Washington.

Since joining Terracon in 2016, the Mayes team has continued to provide its core services in coordination with Terracon’s service lines. It complements the company’s environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials capabilities to bring the office count to 80.

Mayes Testing Engineers Inc. was formed in 1991 by acquiring Boss Testing, initially established in 1984.

Earlier this year Terracon transitioned environmental health and safety training company, Argus Pacific, into its brand. The Seattle-based provider specializes in custom classes in asbestos, lead, mold, hazardous waste, emergency response, and numerous other occupational health and safety topics.