Honeywell announced Perfection Permasert 2.0, an upgraded coupling for North American gas utility companies. The Permasert 2.0 coupling's design offers universal compatibility with diverse gas line sizes and a dual sealing mechanism. This ensures precise and reliable connections, reduces the number of service calls for repairs, and leads to lower operational costs for utility companies.

Installation costs are reduced as the Permasert 2.0 offers a process that requires less time and fewer tools. Training for installation takes one hour.

"Building on the success of our Perfection line of products, the Permasert 2.0 coupling is our answer to the industry's need for efficient and reliable gas line connections while bringing operational benefits to our customers," said Troy Chapman, chief commercial officer at Honeywell Smart Energy and Thermal Solutions. "This upgrade translates to time and cost savings for utility companies and greater reliability in gas distribution."