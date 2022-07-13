SOLON, Ohio — Sales Builder Pro’s HVAC proposal software has been updated to support the ServiceTitan version 2.0 integration. This update allows HVAC Comfort Consultants, owners, and sales managers that use Sales Builder Pro to continue to connect to ServiceTitan’s new version.

Sales Builder Pro customers must convert to the new version prior to July 29.

“Sales Builder Pro is the only solution that integrates with field service management solutions, like ServiceTitan, to help HVAC contractors improve productivity and profitability,” said John Steidley, founder and CEO of Intelligent Mobile Support Inc. (IMS), the maker of Sales Builder Pro. “We have already successfully converted a large segment of our customer base to the new release. The changeover is quick and easy. We want to get everyone to make the changes as soon as possible to ensure smooth, uninterrupted service as a result of ServiceTitan’s migration to its new version.”

“ServiceTitan was designed to help a basic technician be successful on a service call, whereas Sales Builder Pro was designed for the HVAC salesman,” said Brandon Viernes, sales manager at Michael & Son. “Our HVAC equipment sales are 80% of our HVAC revenue. Sales Builder Pro is a specialized product for that specialized sale. And that's what's so beautiful about Sales Builder Pro.”

For more information, visit www.imobilesupport.com.

