Sensibo announced the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT into all of its smart a/c products. ChatGPT is an advanced language model that uses a deep learning architecture called transformers.

For the first stage of integration, Sensibo mobile application will suggest recommendations based on the user’s behavior patterns, such as an automated a/c schedule. Sensibo’s smart HVAC and IAQ monitoring products allow users to control their a/c and heat pumps by utilizing AI, data and sensors.

The AI-generated outputs will also be optimized for comfort using data from more than 1.2 million HVAC actions a day. With the integration of ChatGPT, Sensibo's technology could potentially facilitate savings of over 40% on energy bills by enhancing AC performance.

“Open AI’s ChatGPT is influencing the world and we found it suitable that all of Sensibo’s customers will enjoy its benefits as well,” said Omer Enbar, chief operating officer and co-founder of Sensibo.

“This is a significant milestone in Sensibo’s mission to create the world’s smartest indoor climate systems.”