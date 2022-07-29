HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — NSI Industries LLC, a provider of electrical product solutions for more than 45 years, acquired Remke Industries, a Vernon Hills, Illinois-based manufacturer and supplier of electrical connectors, as part of its commitment to connecting distributors to the products, services, and technologies it requires to move forward and satisfy their customers’ needs. The acquisition also allows NSI to further key inroads into the electrical, HVAC, and building technologies markets.

“Being in business for so long has given Remke the opportunity to build a number of long-term relationships with its customers, distributors, and reps, both locally in the Chicago-area market and nationwide,” said G. R. Schrotenboer, CEO, NSI. “As NSI’s portfolio continues to grow, bringing Remke into our brand offerings with its storied history, broad connector lines, and corporate ‘customer first’ philosophy makes them an ideal addition to the NSI family.”

With a foundation dating back more than 50 years, Remke manufactures a wide range of American-made electrical cord connectors, wire mesh grips, and molded connectors. At Remke, at least 95% of its products are manufactured and assembled in its suburban Chicago locations.

“Remke has been manufacturing electrical connectors in the Chicago area for more than half a century, and our only mission has been to deliver industrial-strength products while providing exceptional customer service,” said Mark Sweeney, president and COO, Remke. “Our company’s ideals are in line with those of NSI, and so we are proud to become a part of the NSI family and continue our tradition of always putting the customer first and providing the industry’s leading line of connectors and grips.”

