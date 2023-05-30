Danfoss Climate Solutions introduced a new product line of thermostatic radiator valve operators to meet the demands for greater energy efficiency and customer needs. The new line replaces the RA2000 series of valve mounted thermostatic operators. The new product includes Danfoss’ gas-filled thermostats, including features from previous thermostat ranges paired with new functionality.

Edwin Hipolito, product manager for hydronic controls at Danfoss Climate Solutions, said customer feedback played a vital role in developing these new products.

“Our contractors tell us that they need thermostats that are more intuitive and that give customers audible feedback when they are adjusting the temperature,” Hipolito said. “We have kept critical features such as our click-connection, appreciated by contractors everywhere for giving them an easy solution when installing thermostats.”

For example, the regulation precision of a thermostatic radiator valve is determined by its control accuracy (CA) classification. The lower the CA value, the more precise the thermostat maintains the desired room temperature, avoiding overheating and achieving better comfort. Danfoss’ new thermostat range achieves a CA of 0.2K, the highest ranking possible.

The new Danfoss Aveo thermostatic radiator valve operators feature gas bellow technology. Research shows that gas thermostats regulate more accurately based on the desired set temperature than liquid thermostats, thereby lowering the amount of energy consumed. This results in up to 2% additional energy savings.

An anti-theft plug-in accessory offers additional protection for the Aveo thermostatic operator. This small plug-in makes it harder to remove the thermostat, which can only be done by using a special tool. The Aveo thermostatic radiator valve operators also have built-in temperature limitation options so building managers can limit room occupants from changing the thermostat temperature.