Johnson Controls announced the launch of the York YVAM air-cooled magnetic-bearing centrifugal chiller operating with the ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, R-1234ze, for hyperscale and colocation data center cooling.

Data centers and other mission critical facilities require non-stop cooling. A power failure could jeopardize operations and lead to costly downtime and performance penalties.

“Johnson Controls and the York brand have a long history of serving the mission critical industry since 1998, and as such, owners and operators can have confidence in our equipment improving their operations, reducing the total cost of ownership and accelerating payback,” said Chris Paraskevakos, vice president of product management for chillers and applied equipment at Johnson Controls.

To maximize uptime, the York YVAM features Quick Start technology with integral uninterruptible power supply (UPS) backup, allowing the chiller to return to full load in as little as three minutes after power is restored.

The York YVAM chiller’s magnetic-bearing technology allows the system to operate very efficiently at low lift conditions. This means the chiller doesn’t need free cooling coils.

The York YVAM chiller uses a variable-speed drive with active front-end to lower energy consumption and total harmonic distortion.The York YVAM full-load sound is only 65 dBA at a distance of 10 meters. The machine’s lubrication-free design also eliminates the complexity of subsystems and reduces the costs of routine maintenance and system checks.