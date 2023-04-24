Q.E.D Environmental Systems announced its Eliminator high-capacity bladder pump, designed to handle light and dense nonaqueous phase liquids (LNAPLs and DNAPLs) as well as viscous contaminants, including crude oil. Available for 2-inch (50 mm) or 4-inch (100 mm) wells or larger, the Eliminator pump offers 100 percent air-powered operation, no contact between drive air and contaminated fluids, and simple flow optimization.

The Eliminator pump uses a bladder made of PTFE or elastomer to isolate the pump air supply from pumped liquid, so there is no contact between the air and the contaminated fluids inside the bladder. As a result there are no emissions of potentially contaminated air.

Featuring reliable top-inlet skimming or bottom-inlet pumping, the Eliminator is powered by compressed air that requires an external timer-based controller to control the air cycling ON and OFF switch to the bladder pump.

A wide range of accessories are available, including roving well caps that allow accurate pump inlet positioning and bladder replacement kits for easy field maintenance.

The Eliminator high-capacity bladder pump also offers simple flow optimization. These rugged, dependable pumps and controllers (both solar/AC powered C100M and all-pneumatic L360) deliver reliable operation without needing frequent attention or repair.