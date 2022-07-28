DEXTER, Mich. — Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc., a manufacturer of innovative environmental products and subsidiary of Graco Inc., highlights its BIOMETHANE 3000 fixed analyzer, designed for high-accuracy methane and oxygen readings for biomethane applications. The new fixed biomethane analyzer is ideal for biogas upgrading; anaerobic digestion of agricultural, farm, and mixed food waste; sewage and wastewater treatment anaerobic digestion; vehicle fuel anaerobic digestion; and other biomethane production applications. The BIOMETHANE 3000 helps users maximize operational efficiency by optimizing the anaerobic digestion process.

The BIOMETHANE 3000 provides continual measurement of methane, carbon dioxide, and oxygen with a user-definable fourth gas reading of hydrogen sulfide, hydrogen, or carbon monoxide. The analyzer provides quality readings above the 95% methane level and below the one percent oxygen level at first stage production.

Customizable to site requirements, the BIOMETHANE 3000 protects operators from oxygen issues while preventing the risk of injecting poor-quality gas into the grid network. With its modular design, the BIOMETHANE 3000 enables hot swapping for serviceability and onsite maintenance, minimizing operational downtime.

Built with an IP65-rated enclosure, the BIOMETHANE 3000 is certified for use in potentially explosive atmospheres (ATEX) and IEC systems for certification to standards relating to equipment for use in explosive atmospheres (IECEx) Zone 2 areas. A variety of communication options are available, including Modbus RTU and optional Process Field Bus (PROFIBUS), Process Field Net (PROFINET), and ethernet communication protocols.

With a clear and informative color visual display, the BIOMETHANE 3000 is designed to be easy to install and operate. It operates in a wide temperature range and offers a fully automated calibration function to maintain methane testing accuracy and ensure data reliability in extreme temperatures. It features built-in liquid level monitoring with a dedicated alarm, an optional automated moisture removal drain, and a dedicated auto-calibration alarm. For more information, visit

.