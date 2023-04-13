DAYTON, Ohio — HEAPY has promoted four new principals in 2023 to join the ranks of firm ownership in recognition of their technical expertise as well as their significant contributions to the firm’s colleagues, clients, and community.

“We are thrilled to elevate these deserving colleagues, who epitomize hard work, dedication, and creativity,” said Mark Brumfield, CEO, HEAPY. “I look forward to seeing how they will help shape our future in the years to come.”

Heather Richmund, national business development director, brings more than 30 years of experience in the AEC industry to her role as national director of business development. She is a true partner and advocate for HEAPY’s clients, focused on developing meaningful, long-term relationships and ensuring successful project outcomes. She connects HEAPY to the national architecture, engineering, and construction industry and leads client relations strategy for all regions across the U.S.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in interiors and is an experienced interior designer, having owned her own interior design company for 11 years. She leverages this background to provide excellent insight into how engineering design connects to architecture and aesthetics as part of complex projects.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be invited into the leadership team at HEAPY and look forward to being able to lean in further to developing meaningful relationships with our trusted partners, existing and new, at the local and national level,” Richmund said.

Matt Downing, building optimization operations manager, has been the operations manager for HEAPY’s building optimization practice since 2018. In this role, he is responsible for ensuring the team provides high-quality project outcomes for HEAPY’s clients as well as mentoring and developing the next generation of building optimization professionals.

Through intelligent building management, commissioning, and energy solutions projects, he consistently provides clients with reliable and resilient systems that prioritize occupant health and wellness while delivering energy efficiency.

Matt began his career as a commissioning engineer, focused on health care, science, and technology markets. He continued to grow in the commissioning organization, moving to project manager with a specialization in laboratory and clean room spaces. Matt is a certified building commissioning provider, certified commissioning professional, and LEED accredited professional. He earned his MBA and his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

“I am passionate about helping a client’s vision of sustainable and resilient facilities become a reality, whether it’s bringing life to an old facility or working with them to imagine and build a new home for their team,” said Downing. “It’s an honor to be recognized, along with many of my previous mentors, as a leader within this organization, one that comes with great responsibility.”

Brian Uhlenhake, P.E. HFDP, LEED AP BD+C, project manager, began his career at HEAPY as a mechanical engineer and has overseen construction projects as large as $200 million throughout Ohio.

He specializes in the design and planning of high-performance systems that focus on energy conservation and cost reductions and has been involved in the construction of numerous U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) LEED projects, including the one of the first LEED Gold certified hospitals in Ohio.

He is a licensed professional engineer, certified healthcare facility design professional, and USGBC LEED accredited professional. Uhlenhake received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Wright State University.

“What excites me the most about HEAPY is the amount of passionate and talented individuals who collectively work well together and build our wonderful culture,” he said. “I have enjoyed the relationships I have built both inside and outside the company, and I am excited to commit to an organization that has committed so much to me and my professional growth.”

Stephanie Drenten Ferro, building optimization project manager, plays an integral role in developing client relationships, forming strategic partnerships, and executing successful projects. She currently serves as board chair for the Cleveland 2030 District Board.

In 2022, she was nominated and selected to be a member of the COGENCE Alliance Emerging Leaders group, where she works with owners and partners across the AEC industry to improve project delivery and outcomes.

She holds a master’s degree in engineering for sustainable development from the University of Cambridge as well as a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rose-Holman Institute of Technology. She is an engineer in training, a certified energy manager (CEM), and a certified commissioning technician.

“At HEAPY, I can truly help clients achieve their mission and project goals in a way that creates a more sustainable and resilient future for everyone,” said Drenten Ferro. “The work I do here aligns with my values and passions, and I enjoy working with a team to support our clients so they can reach their full potential on every project.”

