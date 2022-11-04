NEW YORK — AKF Group promoted 12 individuals — Jeanette Baiardi, ESQ; Michael Brumberg, RCDD; Alex Cabrera; Rory Creegan, P.E.; Carrie Cremin, P.E., LEED AP BD+C; Jennifer Ganesharatnam; Victor Guzman; Mark Harrison, P.E.; Brian Hotovy, CPA; Karen Lacroix; Christina Mahady, P.E., LEED AP; and Paul Shapiro, P.E., LEED AP — to the role of principal in acknowledgement of their dedication, embodiment of the company’s core values, and significant contributions to the firm.

The role of principal grants more responsibility and the authority to act on behalf of the firm to individuals who already function at a top leadership level.

This group was selected to elevate individuals who contribute a great deal to the firm through business operations, business development, or project management and whose efforts have continued to push AKF forward. For more information on the new principals, click here.