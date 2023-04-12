SUWANEE, Ga. — With the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, demand for electrification products and services is high. At 9 a.m. on April 26, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) will cut the ribbon on its new Florence, New Jersey, training and distribution center.

Strategically positioned near the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Turnpikes, this new facility, located at 1400 Front St. West, Suite 200, in Florence, N.J., will aid to help transform America into a heat pump nation. For more information, visit www.metahvac.com.