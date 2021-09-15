SUWANEE, Ga. — Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), a supplier of ductless and ducted mini-split and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heat pump and air conditioning systems, announces the launch of the expanded Building Connect+, a new version of the cloud-based controls and monitoring platform.

Building Connect+ is a pre-engineered, cloud-based secure controls and monitoring platform for controlling and managing CITY MULTI® systems as well as third-party devices with BACnet® connectivity. Well-suited for commercial and multifamily applications, the platform reduces initial installation and pairing costs while reducing commissioning time through the use of a web-based portal. The platform requires no programming, special software, or licenses to control and monitor units and devices.

Building Connect+ uses an on-site panel (BCP-200) to connect the central controllers and third-party equipment to the cloud-based platform. The panel can auto-discover and seamlessly connect up to four centralized controllers, 200 indoor units, and 10 BACnet devices. For ease of use, one or multiple panels can be added under a single cloud account to increase connectable units, expand remote access across multiple locations, and expand the number of users connected.

“We’re pleased to introduce this expansion of the Building Connect+ platform for our customers,” said Steve Vogel, product manager, controls product planning for Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. “We listened to what our customers were saying about their system requirements. As a result, we increased the Building Connect+ application use cases and capabilities.”

Building Connect+ users have access to user-customizable dashboards for the user management console, VRF system overview, BACnet equipment overview, maintenance tool data, alarming, scheduling, trending, and auto changeover set-up.

Other Building Connect+ system features include:

• Secure cloud-based connectivity that simplifies deployment while maintaining site security;

• Event logs to track events, resolution and actors;

• Auto import functionality identifies and adds new units when connected;

• Available pre-programmed applications such as Y-series auto changeover to simplify use and operations;

• A hierarchical user management process for managing user access and permissions;

• Local and remote web connectivity via computers, tablets, or mobile devices;

• Alarm notifications and display for any or all connected equipment;

• Unit, group, and system scheduling capabilities provide for personal comfort and increased efficiency; and

• Real-time data trending and export capabilities for use with system performance review and evaluation.

The pre-programmed Building Connect+ panel's configuration wizard automatically discovers connected equipment and uses a graphical interface to simplify installation, configuration, and web connectivity. This eliminates the need for custom engineering services, special tools, additional programs, or licenses. An optional advanced input/output module with user programmable logic statements allows users to connect with up to eight auxiliary devices, such as vents, dampers, or lighting for integration. Four advanced input/output modules can be connected to the panel to integrate a maximum of 32 auxiliary devices using analog and digital signals.

For more information about Building Connect+, and to learn more about available custom controls, visit www.mitsubishicomfort.com/commercial/software-apps.