LENEXA, Kan. — Henderson Cos., the parent company of Henderson Engineers and Henderson Building Solutions, announced the Henderson Cos. Scholarship. The endowment will fund up to 10 $2,500 scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year. Applications are due on Sunday, April 30.

“Giving back has always been a part of our culture at Henderson Cos.,” said Darrell Stein, chief operations officer for Henderson and director of the Henderson Foundation. “From our founder, Fran Henderson, and his original dedication to Habitat for Humanity, to offering each employee 16 hours of community service time every year, and a foundation that has donated millions to organizations across the country. It’s exciting to expand on these efforts with the launch of the Henderson Cos. Scholarship, which will empower the next generation of leaders within architecture, engineering, and construction.”

Funded by the Henderson Foundation and managed by the Greater Kansas City (GKC) Community Foundation, the scholarship is open to students nationwide regardless of affiliation with Henderson. Recipients must meet the following eligibility requirements:

▪ Be in pursuit of a degree in engineering, architecture, construction science, or a related technical program.

▪ A minimum 3.5 GPA for current high school student applicants; a minimum 3.0 GPA for current college student applicants (with a minimum 2.5 GPA for the most recent semester).

▪ Submit a letter of reference as well as a 500-word essay.

Each recipient will receive $1,250 for the fall 2023 semester followed by $1,250 for the spring 2024 semester, given they maintain the requisite GPA and field of study. The scholarship is valid for one academic year, but recipients may reapply in subsequent years.

Those who need technical assistance with the scholarship application can contact the GKC Community Foundation Scholarship Team at 816-627-3436 or scholarships@growyourgiving.org.