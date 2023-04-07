Greenheck’s model DDF is a directional destratification fan that improves comfort and reduces energy costs by efficiently mixing air from floor to ceiling for uniform temperature distribution. The high-performance direct-drive model DDF is available in three sizes and performance levels: a 10-inch diameter for ceilings up to 25 feet, a 12-inch diameter for ceilings up to 45 feet, and a 14-inch diameter for ceilings up to 60 feet. Model DDF features an aerodynamically optimized housing for maximum airflow, throw distance, and coverage area and includes Greenheck’s Vari-Green electronically commutated (EC) motor and controls technology for maximum efficiency and controllability. A universal ceiling mount and plug-and-play wiring allow for easy installation. The DDF directional destratification fan is ideal as a standalone unit for providing air circulation in tight spaces or in tandem with AMPLIFY HVLS overhead fans in commercial, industrial, and institutional applications, especially in buildings with high ceilings, such as warehouses and manufacturing facilities.
