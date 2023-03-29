SPX Cooling Tech LLC, a full-line, full-service designer and manufacturer of evaporative cooling towers and air-cooled heat exchangers, introduced the Marley WaterGard, a water usage optimizer and filtration system. WaterGard helps reduce wastewater and overall water usage on packaged evaporative cooling products by using membrane technology to pre-condition cooling tower water and limit salt (i.e. chlorides, calcium carbonate) introduction into the tower.

“Based on our models, WaterGard could help reduce water usage up to 59 percent for some locations, and reduce wastewater discharge up to 88 percent,” saod Marshal Zabel, SPX Cooling‘s senior global product manager. “Some areas could see payback with this product in as little as three years, or even faster in locations with high-hardness source water.”

The salt concentration of makeup (supply) water typically controls how much water needs to be blown down, or drained from the system, to limit corrosion and scale tendencies of the cooling water. Reducing this concentration with WaterGard allows safe cooling tower system operation at higher cycles of concentration (less blowdown).

WaterGard is available in North American markets and offered in a variety of sizes based on the capacity of the cooling towers. Features include an integral pump, bypass function and an optional carbon system for chlorine filtration.