Uponor North America recently announced Jon Sillerud, vice president of operations, has agreed to accept the additional responsibilities of leading the supply chain function for the company, effective immediately. He has been filling the supply chain leadership role on an interim basis for several months, proving his experience and extensive knowledge make him the ideal person to lead both functions. His new title is vice president for integrated supply chain for Uponor North America.

Since 2017, Sillerud has led North American operations, a function that includes manufacturing, maintenance, quality, process engineering, real estate, security, and safety. In his newly expanded role, he will also guide the supply chain strategy and team, building partnerships with suppliers and leading continuous improvement initiatives that cover supply planning, production scheduling, distribution, transportation and inventory.

“Under Jon’s leadership, our business will accelerate its lean manufacturing journey and ensure we continue to drive our growth trajectory under the priorities of safety, quality, delivery, productivity, and continuous improvement,” said Uponor North America President Andres Caballero. “I am thrilled to have Jon expand his leadership role and look forward to the success he will bring for the integrated supply chain functions in North America.”