ATLANTA — Rheem Manufacturing has promoted Amy Johnson to serve as the company’s vice president of global air operations and supply chain. In this role, Amy will lead efforts to develop and execute the global manufacturing strategy for Rheem’s air conditioning business division and oversee operating systems and best practices.

Johnson has more than 20 years of operations and leadership experience. She joined Rheem in 2012 as a lead quality engineer and has risen through the organization. As the senior director of operations and quality, a role she held from July 2019 until now, Johnson led the Fort Smith Operations team in a complete factory and operational transformation.

“Amy has been a remarkable leader for Rheem,” said Mike Branson, president, Rheem Global Air.

"She transformed our 50-year-old Fort Smith facility into a state-of-the-art operation, which will benefit Rheem and the community for many years to come. With her proven leadership and passion, she will now lead all of our Air manufacturing and distribution operations globally.”

Johnson holds both a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and an MBA from the University of Arkansas. She is a 1994 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Smith.

Active in the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, Johnson currently holds a seat on the board of directors. She is a 2018 graduate of ELI (Executive Leadership Impact) Leadership Lab and a member of Hope Fellowship Church. For more information, visit www.rheem.com.