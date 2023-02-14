International Code Council and International Association of Electrical Inspectors Launch Joint Electrical Certification Program

WASHINGTON — The International Code Council and International Association of Electrical Inspectors (IAEI) will be releasing an ICC/IAEI Electrical Inspector Joint Certification program on Feb. 15. Certificate holders can expect to receive recognition in the U.S. nationally, experience increased job opportunities, and improve mobility within the building safety industry.

“The ability to collaborate with IAEI and its expertise will ensure that this program is of the highest quality and is universally accepted within the building safety industry,” said Mark Johnson, executive vice president of content and services, ICC.

The exam will be offered through the ICC’s Proctored Remote Online Testing Option (PRONTO) to individuals interested in becoming electrical inspectors, plan reviewers, and those currently in the profession looking to advance in their field. The ICC’s PRONTO examinations are available 24/7, can be scheduled up to 90 minutes in advance, and utilize advanced exam security features. Additionally, it is convenient and easy to use — individuals can take many of the ICC’s exams online from any secure location, and real-time results are provided upon test completion. More than 4,500 certifications have been earned through PRONTO to date, and this exam is the latest addition to the library of over 100 exams currently offered on the platform.

“This is a perfect example of the outstanding programs that can result from two construction safety organizations collaborating to enhance training through a joint certification of their members,” said Rudy Garza, president and CEO, IAEI. “IAEI is proud to be affiliated with the globally recognized name of the code council.”

This joint electrical certification program in partnership with IAEI is the latest in the ICC’s efforts to support the electrical industry. Adopted in all 50 states, NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC) is part of Code Council’s suite of codes and is the benchmark for safe electrical design, installation, and inspection to protect people and property from electrical hazards. The 2023 edition is available now and represents a significant revision to modernize the code to reflect the rapidly evolving electrical landscape. For more information, visit

International Code Council and International Association of Electrical Inspectors Launch Joint Electrical Certification Program

Members of both organizations will enjoy benefits from this enhanced program.

