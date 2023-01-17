WASHINTGON — The International Code Council and the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) recently signed a memorandum of understanding to expand available resources and improve membership opportunities for home inspection and building safety professionals. This new agreement will also further advance joint initiatives between the two organizations to help diversify the workforce.

The ICC and ASHI will work together to create opportunities for increased collaboration between members of both organizations. This will include access for ASHI members to ICC certifications and ICC exam resources. Additionally, ASHI will recognize ICC training courses as qualifying for ASHI certification renewal certified education units.

“The code council knows the importance of, and is committed to, supporting building safety and home inspection professionals,” said Michael Wich, board of directors president, ICC. “By collaborating with ASHI, we can efficiently and effectively share knowledge, resources and expertise to help meet the goals of our organizations. By signing this agreement, we will further our commitment to provide industry professionals with the support they need to succeed, both personally and professionally.”

Both organizations will deepen their commitment to creating more opportunities for women to enter the home inspection and building safety fields. Through a collaborative effort, the ICC and ASHI will participate in events dedicated to advancing women in the profession and support ICC and ASHI chapters that are focused on these shared goals.

“Recognizing the critical role code officials and home inspectors play in ensuring our homes and communities remain safe, ASHI is proud to partner with the ICC to help support the building safety industry,” said James Thomas, executive director, ASHI. “We look forward to working with the code council to help grow and diversify the workforce and better equip industry professionals with the tools they need to keep our buildings safe.”

