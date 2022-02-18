WASHINGTON — The International Code Council, with a sponsorship from ASHRAE, a global HVACR membership society, released its new International Green Construction Code (IgCC) certification, Commercial Green Construction Professional.

The Commercial Green Construction Professional certification was created to assist in developing new standards for building construction in order to address the problem of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and to help reinforce societal health, life and safety benefits. Professionals who hold this certification will lead the way in helping to conserve resources and regenerate sites while providing expertise in offering solutions to resilience through natural disasters, a changing climate, resource consumption/management, and service interruptions due to unforeseen events.

“As the focus to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency within our communities continues to grow, the demand for green building design, construction, and operational techniques has become essential,” said Cindy Davis, CBO, president of the ICC board of directors. “A certified Commercial Green Construction Professional will play an important role as an industry leader in helping communities establish sustainable, resilient, high-performance buildings.”

The Code Council is the preeminent certification body for credentialing code professionals. Code Council certifications are often prerequisites for those seeking positions that review building plans and inspect homes and buildings for compliance with applicable codes and standards. ICC certification exams are developed and maintained to the highest standards, which include continuous peer review by committees of experienced, practicing professionals.

The certified Commercial Green Construction Professional certification verifies competence in plan review and project inspection performance for commercial buildings as it pertains to the International Green Construction Code (IgCC), in coordination with ASHRAE Standard 189.1. Standard 189.1 provides guidance for designing, building, and operating high-performance green buildings and sets the foundation for total building sustainability through site sustainability, water and energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality, and the building’s impact on the atmosphere, materials and resources.

“ASHRAE congratulates the Code Council on this new certification,” said Mick Schwedler, P.E., LEED AP, 2021-2022 ASHRAE president. “ICC’s contributions to the built environment and a sustainable future are appreciated.”

For more information, visit https://www.iccsafe.org/professional-development/assessment-center.