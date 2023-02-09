HICKORY, N.C. — Shurtape Technologies LLC, a manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, released its Duck Pro® by Shurtape® BR Code™ Scannable Solutions, powered by the BitRip® app. Developed in partnership with Nastro Technologies, a tech startup specializing in asset tracking technology, the two companies began developing the product line together in August 2022 after merging their respective expertise in industrial adhesive applications and asset tracking technology. The new line features unique tapes and labels preprinted with dynamic scannable codes that can be used to organize and track critical job site information, connecting physical objects to critical digital information.

In conjunction with the free, easy-to-use BitRip mobile app, BR Code is a tool designed to help streamline workflow and communication in construction, remodeling, installation, and repairs. Construction pros and project managers can use the scannable tapes or labels to pinpoint precise physical locations of building components and supplies, create installation and repair notes or voice memos, upload files relating to specific components, or link the code to already existing job data.

Stick. Scan. Connect™ — and Streamline Unlike other scannable codes, such as QR codes, the preprinted codes on BR Code scannable tapes and labels offer a straightforward approach to labeling and tracking. There is no need to spend time generating and printing custom codes for scanning. With BR Code, users can quickly grab a label or roll of preprinted tape, stick a piece to a physical object, then scan and connect the code to an unlimited amount of digital information. Photos, text files, maintenance documentation, PDFs, hyperlinks, video links, voice memos, instructions, GPS location data, and more can all be linked to a single, scannable code. All linked content is then sharable and accessible via the free BitRip app.

“BR Code and BitRip streamline worksite activities by giving users a simple set of tools to connect information to physical objects and locations,” said Catherine Chapman, cofounder of Nastro Technologies. “This is a workable, realistic, and efficient solution to everyday worksite challenges, like inventory tracking and safety inspection documentation, and it has hundreds of other uses that have yet to be discovered in industries like construction, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and beyond.”

“We are already hearing from BR Code customers in construction who have tried this product and are excited by how easy it is to use,” said Scott Sommers, vice president, insights and innovation, Shurtape Technologies LLC. “BR Code is helping to solve real-world problems for our customers.”

Tape + Technology

Products in the new BR Code line include:

● PC 627 BR: Scannable duct tape codes for indoor or outdoor use;

● FL 227 BR: Scannable paper tape codes for multi-surface applications that offer easy removal;

● PSL BR: Permanent scannable labels for permanent indoor or outdoor use on flat surfaces; and

● PXL BR: Heavy duty permanent scannable labels for flat-surface applications that demand extreme durability and performance.

The Duck Pro by Shurtape BR Code product line is now available at participating Shurtape distributors. The BitRip app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store for Apple devices or the Google Play store for Android devices. For more information, visit

www.shurtape.com/brcode.