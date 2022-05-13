HICKORY, N.C. — Shurtape Technologies LLC, a manufacturer and marketer of pressure-sensitive tapes, expands its portfolio of professional grade duct tapes with the introduction of the Duck Pro® by Shurtape® line of tape solutions.

This multifaceted family of high-performance tapes features 13 tape types divided among four tape grades: utility, general purpose, professional, and premium. Designed for a range of applications, Duck Pro by Shurtape provides contractors with a broad selection of durable products for everything from bundling and labeling to masking and abatement.

Quality and Reliability That Professionals Trust

For more than 65 years, Shurtape has provided products that enable contractors to complete projects quickly and efficiently. Duck Pro by Shurtape expands upon this by offering a full line of duct tapes that are engineered for high performance, reducing costs, and saving time on the job.

Made in the USA, Duck Pro by Shurtape tapes are designed to be extremely durable. In fact, many tapes in the new line feature Shurtape’s CO-EX Technology®. During the co-extrusion process, the tape’s components meld together under high temperatures in one step, resulting in a permanent, airtight bond. This seamless construction gives the tape additional strength and ensures that it will not delaminate. For more information, visit www.shurtape.com.