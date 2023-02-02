MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Argus Pacific, a certified provider of environmental health and safety (EH&S) training and industrial hygiene consulting services since 1997, transitioned its name to align with the Terracon brand. The successful EH&S training services offered by Argus Pacific allow Terracon to better serve a national client base and further focus on offering customized EH&S training.

“With the expanded resources that being part of Terracon offers, our workplace health and safety training professionals can provide more flexibility to serve the increasing number of clients requesting customized, online, and in-person training services,” said Eric Kunz, P.E., office manager, Terracon.

Since joining Terracon in 2015, the EH&S training team has continued to provide Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and state-level regulated training in coordination with Terracon’s environmental service line and complements the company’s materials testing, facilities, and geotechnical capabilities. The 60-person office will continue at its present location in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, and will continue to offer a robust schedule of in-person and online open-enrollment training classes. The EH&S training team serves more than 4,000 students annually, including several hundred different types of public and private sector clients.

Recently, Sue Maas, CHMM, was named Terracon’s national leader for environmental health and safety training. Her team in Mountlake Terrace and the Seattle area delivers critical training and provides EH&S training leadership for a wide variety of clients and Terracon offices across nine divisions. For more information, visit www.terracon.com.