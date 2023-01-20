TOWSON, Md. — DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and provider of total job site solutions, announced the new 20V MAX* XR® 1/4 in. 3-Speed Impact Driver (DCF845) that boasts 30% more torque** and is designed for tough fastening jobs on the work site. Delivering 1,825 inch pounds of max torque and 3,400 rpm (no-load) through a brushless motor, the 20V MAX* XR 1/4 inch 3-Speed Impact Driver is ideal for applications that demand power and efficiency.

In addition to providing power, the 3 speed modes, variable-speed trigger, forward/reverse switch, and ergonomic grip help put the user in control when completing applications in various materials. With the on-tool 3-LED work light, users can illuminate dimly lit workspaces for enhanced visibility.

The 20V MAX* XR® 1/4 in. 3-Speed Impact Driver is available now as a bare unit (tool only, DCF845B) and in several kitted options (DCF845P1, DCF845P2, DCF845D1E1) where DEWALT products are sold. For more information, visit dewalt.com.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

**Rated Torque vs. DCF885 Impact Driver with Rated Torque of 1,400 inch pounds.