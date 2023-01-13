ORLANDO, Fla. — Qualus Corp., a provider of power engineering, project management, and technical field services in support of the modernization of the electric power infrastructure and the broader energy transition, acquired Tri Sage Consulting, a provider of power engineering and project management services for renewable and power system development throughout the Western U.S.

“Tri Sage’s resources and deep expertise in power engineering and renewables are highly complementary to Qualus’s full range of service offerings and will contribute to our continued strong growth as we deliver quality service to our clients,” said Dr. Hisham Mahmoud, chairman and CEO, Qualus. “The cultures and values embraced by Tri Sage and Qualus are highly compatible, and the combination of our two firms will provide significant growth opportunities for our people.”

Tri Sage services complement Qualus’s existing planning and design services for substations and transmission lines and deepens the firm’s resources in renewables and high voltage grid interconnection projects. The combination of Tri Sage with Qualus will also expand Qualus’s client base and western US footprint and geographic reach.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share the incredible talent of the Tri Sage team with one of the leading power engineering and services firms in the nation,” said Karen Schlichting, founder and president of Tri Sage. “The depth of talent and experience of the Qualus and Tri Sage teams coming together, along with the dynamic employee and customer-focused cultures of both firms, will create fantastic opportunities for our people and significant value for our clients.”

